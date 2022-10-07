Game 1 updates: Mariners lead 3-0 vs. Blue Jays

We have live updates from Game 1 of the Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card series.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TORONTO, ON — Today is the big day for Mariners fans longing for playoff baseball.

Seattle (90-72) will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays (92-70) in Game 1 of the American League (AL) Wild Card series at 1:07 p.m. Friday afternoon. The opening Wild Card round is a best-of-three-game series. All three games will be played in Toronto (if necessary).

The game snapped a 21-year streak without playoff baseball, the longest active drought in American professional sports.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays updates

First inning: The Mariners took a 3-0 lead after a double from Eugenio Suarez and a two-run home run from Cal Raleigh. Then Luis Castillo got three quick outs in 11 pitches. It's 3-0 after one inning.

Second inning: Mariners stranded two runners on base, but Castillo held the Blue Jays to just one hit. It's still 3-0 after two innings.

How to watch in Seattle

Although the Mariners won't be hosting any of the team's first MLB playoff games since 2001, fans still will have a chance to watch their team from inside T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will host watch parties for each Wild Card game Friday and Saturday. A potential Game 3 would be on Sunday.

The games will be broadcast on MarinersVision, which the organization said is one of the largest screens in the Northwest.

Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for season-ticket holders. Open seating will be available on the Main Level and in The 'Pen.

Parking at the Mariners Garage will cost $10, and the team said a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Mariners Care Foundation.

Game info

Hours before the game, the Mariners announced its roster for the Wild Card series.

Seattle will have 12 pitchers and 14 position players on its 26-man roster. Pitchers Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen did not make the cut.

wake up babe, mariners wild card roster just dropped pic.twitter.com/RrMJXxtl1V — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 7, 2022

Seattle's batting order will feature star rookie Julio Rodriguez at the top, followed by first baseman Ty France, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Cal Raleigh batting in the cleanup spot.

Right fielder Mitch Haniger, designated hitter Carlos Santana, left fielder Jarred Kelenic, second baseman Adam Frazier and shortstop Brandon Crawford round out the rest of the order.

Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo (8-6 W-L record, 2.99 earned run average) and Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah (16-7 W-L record, 2.24 earned run average) will open the series for their respective teams.