Sean Manaea struck out a career-high 13 in seven strong innings, Ramón Laureano drove in a pair of runs, and the Athletics beat the Mariners 4-1.

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean Manaea struck out a career-high 13 in seven strong innings, Ramón Laureano drove in a pair of runs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a 10-game road trip.

Manaea was overpowering in winning for the first time since June 14, after losing his last four decisions.

Laureano had a pair of RBI singles.