Mariners defeat Angels 7-4 despite Ohtani's 34th HR

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high nine and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 to take two of three in the weekend series.

Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league leading 34th home run in the ninth inning.

David Fletcher went 0 for 5 and saw his 26-game hitting streak snapped.

The streak is the second-longest in franchise history for the Angels.

Luis Torrens also went deep for the Mariners, who have won five of their last seven.