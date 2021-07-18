Mariners defeat Angels 7-4 despite Ohtani's 34th HR

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high nine and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 to take two of three in the weekend series.
Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league leading 34th home run in the ninth inning.
David Fletcher went 0 for 5 and saw his 26-game hitting streak snapped.
The streak is the second-longest in franchise history for the Angels.
Luis Torrens also went deep for the Mariners, who have won five of their last seven.
His solo shot off Patrick Sandoval in the fourth inning was his ninth of the season.