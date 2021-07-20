Gonzales ends 8-start skid, Mariners beat Márquez, Rockies

Marco Gonzales earned his first win in three months and Dylan Moore homered to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Colorado Rockies 6-4.

DENVER (AP) — Marco Gonzales earned his first win in three months and Dylan Moore homered to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Colorado Rockies 6-4.

Gonzales had not won since beating Baltimore on April 15.

He'd been 0-4 in eight starts since then and also spent a month on the injured list with a strained left forearm.

Gonzales allowed two runs in five innings and posted the victory 65 miles from where he grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado.

He got the better of All-Star Germán Márquez, who lost at Coors Field for the first time since May 4.