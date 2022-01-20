MLB's snail-paced lockout talks to resume with union offer

Locked out baseball players plan to make a counteroffer to management on Monday, 11 days after clubs gave the union a proposal when snail-paced negotiations resumed.

NEW YORK (AP) — Locked out baseball players plan to make a counteroffer to management on Monday, 11 days after clubs gave the union a proposal when snail-paced negotiations resumed following a 42-day break.

The players' association asked Major League Baseball to schedule a negotiating session.

There is dwindling time to reach an agreement in time for spring training to start as scheduled on Feb. 16.