Seattle Mariners finalizing deal with Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, AP source says

Ray is coming off the best season of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts.

SEATTLE — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a contract with AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because Ray still must undergo a physical and the deal has not been signed.

On Nov. 27, the Mariners acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres in exchange for two minor leaguers. The trade addresses one of Seattle’s biggest needs entering the offseason, finding a middle infielder to pair with shortstop J.P. Crawford.

But Frazier’s versatility allows Seattle to still be aggressive with other possible moves should another middle infielder become available.