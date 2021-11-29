Seattle Mariners finalizing deal with Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, AP source says

SEATTLE — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a contract with AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because Ray still must undergo a physical and the deal has not been signed.
Ray is coming off the best season of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts.
On Nov. 27, the Mariners acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres in exchange for two minor leaguers. The trade addresses one of Seattle’s biggest needs entering the offseason, finding a middle infielder to pair with shortstop J.P. Crawford.
But Frazier’s versatility allows Seattle to still be aggressive with other possible moves should another middle infielder become available.
San Diego acquired left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier in the deal.