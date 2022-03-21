Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic learning from last season's rookie struggles

The former top prospect struggled at the plate last season, but believes he learned and improved through the hardships.

Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic emphasizes he's in a very good place right now. Last season, he had his struggles at the plate, but he says he learned from it, and those bumps in the road made him a better ball player.

"In baseball if you try to do too much you will get exposed, that's what happened when I got called up early, I just tried to keep doing more, do more, do more," Kelenic said.

However, the harder he tried, the more he failed.

Kelenic went through an 0-for-42 slump, was batting under .100, and then was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma.

The young outfielder said that's also when he started to figure things out.

"I finally got to a point where I said you know what, I already know I'm not having the year I like. So I was just like, who cares, go out have fun and I started to hit," said Kelenic.

Kelenic's new attitude removed the stress and increased his production. He hit 7 home runs during the M's playoff push in September and October.

"I'm glad last year happened the way it did, would I rather have hit .300, sure, but I know that last year made me not even a better baseball player, but just a better all-around person. I'm very genuine with people and who knows if it was different, who would I be today, but it really opened my eyes to not take things so seriously and enjoy people and the relationships you have," said Kelenic.

Mariners manager Scott Servais says he's noticed that Kelenic is in a much better state of mind.

"He is much more relaxed. He has a better idea of what it will take to be successful. He learned a ton. He did a lot this offseason and he seems like he is in a great spot," Servais said.

Not only is Kelenic's mental side stronger, but he's also at the top of his game physically.