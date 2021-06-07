Mariners send Jarred Kelenic to Tacoma

Shed Long reinstated from 60-day IL

The Mariners have optioned outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Tacoma and reinstated Shed Long Jr. from the 60-day Injured List. Kelenic has been mired in an 0-for-39 slump, and except for the second game he played back on May 14th, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, the Mariners' top prospect has had a rough road in the big leagues.

Kelenic is hitting .096, and has been hitless in his last 11 games. Overall, he is 8-for-83 with 26 strike outs, two home runs and six RBI. In the six games he played for the Rainiers before being called up, Kelenic hit .370 with two homers and six RBI.

Long has been recuperating from a stress fracture in his right shin. He's appeared in seven games with Tacoma, batting .323 with eight runs, three doubles, one home run and two RBI