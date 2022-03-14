Seattle Mariners acquire Eugenio Suárez, Jesse Winker

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners acquired Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker from Cincinnati, President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced Monday.
The two from Cincinnati were traded for right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley, minor league pitcher Brandon Williamson, and a player yet to named or a monetary exchange.
“We’re incredibly excited at the chance to acquire two All-Star caliber players,” Dipoto said. “Jesse has been one of the premier offensive players in the league over the past two seasons, while Suárez brings a long track record as a power hitter. Our goal is to reach the postseason this year, and we feel that these additions give us the depth and impact in our lineup necessary to compete for one of those spots.”
Suárez, a 30-year-old infielder, leads the major leagues with 129 home runs since 2018. During that time, he accumulated 324 RBIs. He's played in eight major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds. He signed with the Tigers as a free agent in 2008 and made his major league debut on June 4, 2014.
Winker, a 28-year-old outfielder, scored 77 runs with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs in 110 games in 2021. He made his major league debut in 2017. He was originally selected by the Reds during the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft.