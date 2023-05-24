Mariners look to make it 6 straight over the Athletics

The Oakland Athletics will attempt to break their nine-game road slide in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

SEATTLE — Oakland Athletics (10-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-24, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-3, 6.85 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (2-1, 1.42 ERA, .51 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -278, Athletics +227; over/under is 8 runs

Seattle has a 12-12 record in home games and a 24-24 record overall. The Mariners have a 16-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 10-40 overall and 5-20 in road games. The Athletics are 8-35 in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 10 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Mariners. Jarred Kelenic is 12-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Nick Allen is 11-for-32 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 1-9, .190 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)