Former Mariners Harold Reynolds, Raul Ibañez managers in MLB Futures Game

Former Seattle Mariners Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibañez will be the managers for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on July 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — NEW YORK (AP) — Former Seattle Mariners Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibañez will be the managers for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on July 8.

Reynolds, an MLB Network analyst, will manager the AL team. Ibañez, Major League Baseball's vice president of on-field operations, will manage the NL, the commissioner's office said Wednesday.

Reynolds, 62, was a two-time All-Star second baseman who played for the Mariners from 1982-92.