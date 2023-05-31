Mariners hope to avoid series sweep by Yankees tonight

The New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners after Isiah Kiner-Falefa had four hits on Tuesday in a 10-2 win over the Mariners.

SEATTLE — New York Yankees (34-23, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-27, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (5-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -138, Yankees +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Seattle has a 28-27 record overall and a 16-15 record in home games. The Mariners have a 19-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 34-23 overall and 15-10 on the road. Yankees hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with 10 home runs while slugging .524. Julio Rodriguez is 16-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles and 18 home runs for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 15-for-44 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Yankees: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)