Yankees try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Mariners

The New York Yankees hit the road against the Seattle Mariners aiming to extend a five-game road winning streak.

SEATTLE — New York Yankees (33-23, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-26, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60 ERA, .92 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -144, Yankees +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Seattle has a 16-14 record at home and a 28-26 record overall. The Mariners are 19-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 14-10 on the road and 33-23 overall. The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 10 home runs while slugging .451. Ty France is 8-for-40 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 17 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .302 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-42 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (leg), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)