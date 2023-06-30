How Seattle became host of MLB All-Star Game for third time in city's history

"They all come out and do a site visit to determine: Do we have enough hotels? Do we have enough of the entertainment and attractions to entertain our guests while they're here? And then, of course, can we successfully host, not just a major league All-Star Game, but all of the activities that go around it?” said Knox.



Knox said the week will cost $6 million due to payments for venues, city services, and staffing. The commission has been raising private funds to cover the costs.



“Once you are awarded any event, then the responsibility for paying for that event is on the local organizing committee. So, it is a big responsibility,” said Knox.



Knox sees it as an investment, however, as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit for All-Star Week.



A Visit Seattle analysis is expecting a $50 million economic impact for the city, although Knox said after final calculations, she expects it to be even more.



“It puts your city on a national stage, and it brings incredible economic impact to your city,” said Knox.



In 2022, Los Angeles hosted the All-Star Game, which Knox attended. She said one advantage Seattle has over LA is that it is more centralized and walkable.



“L.A. is very spread out, it's a large area,” said Knox. “Seattle is super compact. Our urban environment allows people to stay in the hotels downtown, to walk to the stadium, or to scooter, however they want to get here, on public transportation.”



While right now focus is on the All-Star game, Knox said this event opens the door for Seattle to host even more major sporting events in the future.



“Seattle hasn't had a history of hosting a lot of big sporting events in the past, and that is about to change,” said Knox.