Limited number of fans allowed at Seattle Mariners Opening Day

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners, Seattle Sounders and OL Reign will soon be able to welcome a limited number of fans to the stadium when they open their seasons.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a 25% limit on seating capacity for spectators as the state prepares to move into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 economic reopening plan.

The expanded capacity also applies to high school sports, motorsports, rodeos and other similar outdoor events that have permanent seating.

Expanded capacity for high school and youth sports will start March 18, while the remainder will take effect on March 22, when all of the state’s 39 counties will move to a newly created Phase 3.

Under this newest phase, all indoor spaces — including indoor dining at restaurants — can increase capacity from 25% to 50%.

Inslee also announced on Thursday that Washington state will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 17.

Anyone eligible in Tier 2 of Phase 1B can get a coronavirus shot starting Wednesday, March 17, which is five days earlier than the state previously planned.

That group includes critical workers who work in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, schools and child care, corrections, transit and law enforcement.

Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden directed states to make the vaccine available to all adults by May 1.