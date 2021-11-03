Washington expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on March 17

Anyone eligible in Tier 2 of Phase 1B can get a coronavirus shot starting March 17, which is five days earlier than the state previously planned.

Washington state will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 17.

Anyone eligible in Tier 2 of Phase 1B can get a coronavirus shot starting Wednesday, March 17, which is five days earlier than the state previously planned.

That group includes critical workers who work in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, schools and child care, corrections, transit and law enforcement.