CenturyLink Field in Seattle renamed Lumen Field after rebrand

The home of the Seahawks and Sounders will now be called Lumen Field after CenturyLink rebranded as Lumen in September.

SEATTLE — CenturyLink Field was renamed to Lumen Field after the telecommunications company rebranded to Lumen Technologies in September, according to the Seattle Seahawks.

The name change was pending approval Thursday by the Washington State Public Stadium Authority, which is the public corporation owner of the stadium.

Thursday’s football game between the Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals is expected to be the first game at the stadium under its new name.

Lumen Field is the fourth name iteration of the stadium. It was originally called Seahawks Stadium when it opened in 2002. Two years later, the stadium was named Qwest Field when the current naming rights agreement began. In 2011, the venue was renamed CenturyLink Field after CenturyLink acquired Qwest Communications.

A 2017 agreement extended CenturyLink’s naming rights through the 2033 season.