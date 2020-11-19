Seahawks and Cardinals set to clash Thursday night in key NFC West showdown

There was very little time for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins to enjoy the wave of celebration after one of the great game conclusions in Arizona Cardinals history

SEATTLE (AP) — There was very little time for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins to enjoy the wave of celebration after one of the great game conclusions in Arizona Cardinals history.

Too much is at stake Thursday night when the Cardinals travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks.

Both Seattle and Arizona are tied with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the NFC West. All three teams are 6-3.

Seattle should have the services of Carlos Hyde. The running back fully practiced on Wednesday. But it looks like Chris Carson could be a game-time decision. He was listed as questionable.

The Hawks' cornerbacks will be tested with both starters out. Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar have already been ruled out with injuries.

Meanwhile, the pass rush gets a little help with the return of defensive end Benson Mayowa. He's missed the last three games due to an ankle injury.