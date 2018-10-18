U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Republican challenger Susan Hutchison will square off in a second Senate debate Saturday afternoon in Spokane.

In the first Senate debate on October 8 in Tacoma, Cantwell and Hutchison fell largely along party lines. The candidates sparred on trade and tariffs, gun policy, immigration, and health care.

Cantwell is seeking her fourth term in office.

Hutchison served as the Washington state Republican Party chair for six years before stepping down earlier this year. Previously she worked as a TV news anchor.

Cantwell has raised nearly $11.3 million in her re-election campaign. Hutchison has raised over $1.3 million, according to Federal Election Commission data.

The debate will broadcast live on KONG, king5.com, the KING 5 Facebook page, and the KING 5 mobile app on Saturday at 3 p.m. It will replay on KING on Saturday at 7 p.m.

KING 5 and dozens of other media partners are part of the Washington Debate Coalition founded in 2016. The Coalition has hosted previous U.S. Senate debates, a gubernatorial debate, and a mayoral debate, since launching.

