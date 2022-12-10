Kitsap County commissioners withdraw ordinances that would restrict open carry, gun shows

The Board of Commissioners heard public comment on Nov. 14 and decided to take no action on the issues in the near future.

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Board of Commissioners announced it will not take action on a proposed ordinance that would have banned gun shows at certain facilities and would have restricted where people could carry firearms.

The commissioners held a public meeting on Nov. 14 to hear public comments on the issues.

One ordinance would have restricted open and concealed carry of firearms and weapons in the Kitsap County Administration Building. The other ordinance would restrict the possession, sale, purchase, or trade of firearms at the Thunderbird Arena and Stadium, Pavilion and President's Hall.

In the announcement, the commissioners wrote, "The diversity of comments revealed how regulations regarding guns and gun shows can be polarizing but may also be used as an opportunity to discuss other important topics related to gun rights and public safety."

The commissioners heard over 150 comments from both sides of the issue.

"I've never owned a firearm. I never feel like I need to own a firearm. I feel like our public safety officers do a perfectly good job of protecting us. I would like there to be less guns in our county," one Kitsap County resident said. "I would like there to be less guns anywhere near my children, my family, my friends, and my loved ones."

On the other side of the issue, one Kitsap County resident said that criminals "will not care what laws you pass" and will find another way to purchase a firearm.

"All you are doing is creating a barrier for the people in your county who want to protect themselves and their loved ones," the resident said to the commissioners.