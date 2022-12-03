Holiday Hope donation drive helping children who have lost parents to gun violence

The Holiday Hope Drive is supporting 30 families across Washington this year, a total of 70 children who have lost a parent to gun violence, according to RISE.

SEATTLE — Resilient In Sustaining Empowerment (RISE) and The Postman Seattle are coming together this holiday season to help bring joy to the children of gun violence victims in Washington state.

The Holiday Hope Drive is supporting 30 families across Washington this year, a total of 70 children who have lost a parent to gun violence, according to RISE.

RISE said a $40 donation covers the cost of one gift per child. Those interested can also donate unused and unwrapped toys, clothes or gift cards by dropping them off at The Postman, located at 1143 Martin Luther King Jr Way, until Dec. 16.

The donation drive hits close to home for The Postman this holiday season after its owner, D'Vonne Pickett Jr., who was a beloved community leader was shot and killed earlier this year.

The 31-year-old was known throughout the area as an inspiration to not only his own three children but youth all over the Central District.