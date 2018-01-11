It is the federal way in Federal Way. It’s where Republican State Senator Mark Miloscia stood on Wednesday, waving his re-election sign.

“It’s all about getting the message out,” the incumbent said while wearing a Cat in the Hat costume to celebrate Halloween.

Miloscia is also aware Federal Way is a battleground for control of the State Senate.

Washington's 30th Legislative District, which includes Federal Way, is one of the seats up for grabs in this year’s election and has become a focus for both parties.

The Democrats currently hold a narrow 25-24 advantage. Both parties have dumped significant money into the race. According to state records, Miloscia and his Democratic challenger Claire Wilson have received nearly $1 million combined.

“I believe people are ready for a change,” said Wilson, a Federal Way School Board member who is making her first run for higher office.

Wilson spoke from her campaign office on Wednesday after returning from sign waving while wearing a costume of her own.

“The current representation in the Senate doesn't represent the voting majority of the constituents in the 30th,” said Wilson.

She feels buoyed by the primary results. Miloscia garnered the most individual votes, but a majority of voters cast ballots for the Democratic candidates. She says she’s tried to separate herself by talking about the issues, including health care, education, and the changes in this district.

Wilson takes a shot at Miloscia, noting he was a one-time Democrat, while also noting the demographics in Federal Way have changed.

“We have a constituency that represents many different ethnicities, many different languages, people who have lived here for a long time,” said Wilson. “Some people are voting in support of me - based on where my opponent used to be - and where he is seeming to be further and further away from the constituency here.”

But Miloscia says he believes voters in his district are different for another reason, calling them more “moderate” than other spots.

“When one side dominates, that's not this district, you have to go to Seattle if you want one-party rule, or the other side of the mountains if you want one-party rule,” said Miloscia, adding that his constituents want “good schools, public safety, good neighborhoods.”

