Midterm elections are just around the corner, and there's several big Washington races and initiatives we're watching closely.

Don't forget to vote – ballot drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is November 6. If you haven't registered yet, you can still do so in-person at a county elections office until October 29.

RELATED: Where to drop off your stamp-free ballot before Election Day

U.S. Senate

Republican challenger Susan Hutchison is battling to unseat Sen. Maria Cantwell, who's seeking her fourth term.

Hutchison stepped down from her position as chair of the Washington state Republican Party earlier this year after six years at the helm. Previously she worked as a TV news anchor.

Hutchison didn’t file her candidacy until May, saying Seattle’s now-repealed head tax was a tipping point.

RELATED: Cantwell, Hutchison divide on environment, affordability in Senate debate

8th Congressional District

Democrat Dr. Kim Schrier faces Republican Dino Rossi for the 8th Congressional District in one of the most competitive races in the state.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The 8th District is an open seat this year since longtime Congressman Dave Reichert is retiring. A Republican has held the position since it was created in 1980, but the district remains a prime target of Democrats looking to pick up seats and take back control of the U.S. House.

RELATED: Kim Schrier, Dino Rossi clash on economy, health care in Congressional debate

Schrier, a pediatrician from Issaquah, entered the race last August. She said she was compelled to run after the GOP-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act last year.

Rossi, who was elected to the State Senate in 1996, has spent the last two decades in Washington state politics. He’s run for governor twice and challenged Sen. Patty Murray in 2010. He was most recently appointed last year to fill the State Senate seat of late State Sen. Andy Hill.

RELATED: Ellensburg voters split on Schrier, Rossi

Pierce County prosecutor

Mary Robnett is taking on incumbent Mark Lindquist in the race for Pierce County Prosecutor. Robnett worked in the prosecutor’s office for 18 years.

Lindquist was appointed to the position by the Pierce County Council in 2009 and was re-elected to the position twice.

Robnett said in an interview in February she’s running against Lindquist, because she was “disappointed” in the way he ran the office. Lindquist has faced accusations of retaliation and prosecutorial misconduct.

RELATED: Washington state legislature races to watch this election

Initiative 940 on police use of deadly force

Initiative 940 would require police training to de-escalate volatile situations and avoid the use of deadly force. It also requires police provide mental health intervention and first aid on the spot. Additionally, it would remove the malice clause under state law, which would make it easier to prosecute police officers in situations where deadly force is used.

RELATED: Supporter, opponent debate I-940

The initiative also changes the law to consider what a "reasonable officer" might have done under the circumstances and would also take into account an officer's intentions to determine if she or he acted in good faith. Currently officers can’t be charged if they acted in good faith.

Initiative 1631 on carbon fees

Initiative 1631 would impose a starting fee of $15 per ton on carbon emissions starting in 2020. The fee would increase $2 each year until greenhouse gas reduction goals are met, according to the proposal.

The measure is expected to raise more than $2 billion in its first five fiscal years.

RELATED: Supporter, opponent debate I-1631

About 100 emitters such as oil refineries, natural gas power plants and fuel distributors would pay the fee, raising roughly $1 billion in the first year. Certain industries that are energy intensive and trade dependent, such as aluminum and steel producers, would be exempt.

Initiative 1634 on soda taxes

Initiative 1634, nicknamed “Yes! To Affordable Groceries,” largely seeks to block future soda taxes in Washington state.

RELATED: Supporter, opponent debate I-1634

The initiative also takes aim at future grocery taxes that could come in the form of a locally determined “privilege tax,” although supporters acknowledge they do not know of any municipalities considering a tax on basic groceries.

Initiative 1639 on gun safety

Initiative 1639 is the most sweeping piece of gun safety legislation put before voters in recent history.

It would raise the purchase age to 21 for semi-automatic rifles, create enhanced background checks for rifles to be in line with the checks for handguns in this state, and create new standards for secure storage.

RELATED: Supporter, opponent debate I-1639

If passed, I-1639 would be one of the strictest gun laws on the books nationally.

Balance of power

Democrats hold a narrow majority in the state legislature currently, with the Senate split 25-24 and the House 50-48.

Washington state Democrats hope to use the midterms to widen their lead; while Washington Republicans hope to defend as many seats as possible. Based on August primary election results, four Republican state Senate seats could also be in play for Democrats, as well as nearly a dozen house seats.

© 2018 KING