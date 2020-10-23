Russia, Iran did not breach Washington state voter registries, officials say

Secretary of State Kim Wyman said foreign hackers have tried, and failed, to get past the state’s firewalls since 2014.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If Russian and Iranian hackers tried breaching Washington state’s voter registration database, they failed, according to Secretary of State Kim Wyman.

But they may have succeeded is raising more doubts about the integrity of November’s election.

"They want you to believe as a voter the election system is broken," said Wyman.

The Republican, who heads up the state’s elections department, said foreign hackers have tried, and failed, to get past the state’s firewalls since 2014.

The FBI Wednesday said foreign adversaries had succeeded in getting some personal information from voter registration databases. Which voters or states may have been hacked was not released.

Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall has had to make changes to her elections office because of COVID-19, but said security remains a top priority.

"I think people can rest assured that we are not being infiltrated," said Hall.

She said it takes more than personal information for someone to falsify a ballot.