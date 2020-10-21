Iran, Russia obtained US voter information, intelligence agencies warn

The Director of National Intelligence says there is evidence Iran has sent spoof emails to intimidate voters.

Russia and Iran have obtained U.S. voting registration information, the government's national intelligence director said at a rare news conference Wednesday night.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

Ratcliffe said there is evidence Iran has sent spoof emails meant to intimidate voters.