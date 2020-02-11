Puyallup metal company plays important role in securing your ballot

Laserfab, Inc. has been creating many of the ballot boxes you use in Washington state for a decade.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Larry Olson of Laserfab in Puyallup says they never intended to get into the ballot box making business, but it was an easy choice when Pierce County election officials asked them to replace old ballot boxes 10 years ago.

“They came to us and asked if we'd be interested in it. Yeah, I mean, that's what we do,” Olson said.

That was in 2010. Since then, their ballot boxes have reached to King County and beyond, even as far as Honolulu, Ohio, and Virginia.

During an election year with record voter turnout both locally and nationwide, Olson says they’ve been busy.

“Of the 700 boxes we have in the field now. Well over 200 of them have been shipped since June,” he said.

The drop boxes are much more than just a big metal box, Olson says.

“Everything is about the security of the process," he said.

Olson says each county has different requests for security measures like cameras, fire suppressants and more.

“We've done everything possible in conjunction with the counties to minimize the opportunities for tampering,” he said.

The boxes, which average between $2,500-$6,000 in cost, are in 13 states and 64 counties across the United States.

“We order locks and keys that are unique to each county. So, you know, no two counties across the country will have the same locks and keys,” he said.

A local company playing a major role in keeping your ballot safe and secure. Olson says they’ve made nearly all of the ballot boxes currently used in King and Pierce County.

“Most of the people here actually vote in the boxes that they've made,” he said.

Olson says he’s proud of the work his team puts out and wants people to know they’re committed to protecting your vote. He also credits the election officials who he says are vital in ensuring a fair and safe election.