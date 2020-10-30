Vote centers in Washington state open ahead of general election

Elections offices around Washington state are opening in-person vote centers ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

SEATTLE — County elections offices around the state are opening vote centers ahead of the November 3 general election.

In King County, there are going to be six that open Saturday, including one at the CenturyLink Field Events Center.

The state and counties are encouraging people who might need services at locations like these to act early. This is the first presidential election where you can register to vote and vote the same day in our state. Because of that, they are concerned a large number of people might show up at these locations Tuesday and that could mean long lines.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman said she heard some people are waiting to come to vote centers instead of mailing ballots.

As long as you're in line before 8 p.m. to vote or register to vote, you are guaranteed to have your ballot counted.

Vote centers will operate all over the state including a drive-up one in Thurston County at South Puget Sound Community College.

Thurston County hired the person normally responsible for crowd control at the county fair to help. Yhey plan to have a tow truck ready if there's a problem Tuesday.

King County Vote Centers

Kenmore City Hall

18120 68th Avenue NE

Kenmore

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

UW campus - Dempsey Indoor Center

Walla Walla Road

Seattle

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

CenturyLink Field Event Center

800 Occidental Avenue South

Seattle

Note: Drive-up entrance at 2100 S Royal Brougham Way. Walk-in entrance on the corner of Occidental Ave S and S Royal Brougham Way

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bellevue College Gym

3000 Landerholm Circle SE G

Note: Voter parking in lot 17

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

King County Elections

919 SW Grady Way

Renton

Hours:

Weekdays, October 26 - November 2, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Pierce County Voting Centers

Pierce County Elections

2501 South 35th Street C

Tacoma

Hours:

Mon - Fri: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Drive-Through Services

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Snohomish County Voting Centers

Snohomish County Auditor's Office

3000 Rockefeller Ave

Everett

Note: First floor of Admin W Building

Hours:

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (October 26 - November 2)

Election Day, November 3, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

County Public Meeting Rooms (Snohomish County Campus)

3000 Rockefeller Ave

Everett

Note: First floor of Drewel Building

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Alderwood Water & Wastewater District

3626 156th St SW

Lynnwood

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Wyndham Garden Hotel

16710 Smokey Point Blvd

Arlington

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.