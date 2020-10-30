Vote centers in Washington state open ahead of general election

SEATTLE — County elections offices around the state are opening vote centers ahead of the November 3 general election.
In King County, there are going to be six that open Saturday, including one at the CenturyLink Field Events Center.
The state and counties are encouraging people who might need services at locations like these to act early. This is the first presidential election where you can register to vote and vote the same day in our state. Because of that, they are concerned a large number of people might show up at these locations Tuesday and that could mean long lines.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman said she heard some people are waiting to come to vote centers instead of mailing ballots.
As long as you're in line before 8 p.m. to vote or register to vote, you are guaranteed to have your ballot counted.
Vote centers will operate all over the state including a drive-up one in Thurston County at South Puget Sound Community College.
Thurston County hired the person normally responsible for crowd control at the county fair to help. Yhey plan to have a tow truck ready if there's a problem Tuesday.
King County Vote Centers
Kenmore City Hall
18120 68th Avenue NE
Kenmore
Hours:
- Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
UW campus - Dempsey Indoor Center
Walla Walla Road
Seattle
Hours:
- Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
CenturyLink Field Event Center
800 Occidental Avenue South
Seattle
Note: Drive-up entrance at 2100 S Royal Brougham Way. Walk-in entrance on the corner of Occidental Ave S and S Royal Brougham Way
Hours:
- Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Bellevue College Gym
3000 Landerholm Circle SE G
Note: Voter parking in lot 17
Hours:
- Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
King County Elections
919 SW Grady Way
Renton
Hours:
- Weekdays, October 26 - November 2, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Pierce County Voting Centers
Pierce County Elections
2501 South 35th Street C
Tacoma
Hours:
- Mon - Fri: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drive-Through Services
- Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Snohomish County Voting Centers
Snohomish County Auditor's Office
3000 Rockefeller Ave
Everett
Note: First floor of Admin W Building
Hours:
Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (October 26 - November 2)
Election Day, November 3, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
County Public Meeting Rooms (Snohomish County Campus)
3000 Rockefeller Ave
Everett
Note: First floor of Drewel Building
Hours:
Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Alderwood Water & Wastewater District
3626 156th St SW
Lynnwood
Hours:
Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Wyndham Garden Hotel
16710 Smokey Point Blvd
Arlington
Hours:
Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.