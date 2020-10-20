What happens to your ballot after you vote?

Several steps have to happen to verify your vote in Washington state.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The life of a ballot is one of the most important processes when it comes to elections.

Because Washington is a mail-in voting state, ballots our sorted and processed in batches.

The first step is to verify that the signature on the ballot matches the signature the elections office has on file.

"Ballots are tabulated but we don't get the results of that until 8 p.m. on election night," said Paul Andrews, the Kitsap County Auditor who is also in charge of elections.

The computer storing the results cannot be accessed until that night.

Then, after ballots are processed and physically stored for safe keeping.

To track your ballot, remember to keep the tab connected to your ballot. Or visit vote.wa.gov to ensure your ballot is processed.

"It gets in you blood," Andrews said. "You are part of a system that is part of the community and part of the country. And that's really cool."