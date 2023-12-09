King County Republican Party calls for investigation into King County Elections

After a tabulation server was replaced during the August Primary Election, King County GOP says the public's trust was breached.

RENTON, Wash. — The King County Republican Party (KCGOP) is calling for an investigation of the King County Elections Office after the party claims a tabulation server was replaced without notice and an accuracy test of the server was not recorded during the Primary Election in August.

Transparency concerns sparked the party to request an investigation into the incident itself and for review of the King County Elections Office to ensure no other violations have occurred, according to a Sept. 12 news release.

"This isn't merely a procedural lapse; it represents a breach of public trust,” said KCGOP Chairman Mathew Patrick. “Our electoral process is the bedrock of our democracy, and any actions undermining its transparency and integrity must be swiftly and decisively rectified."

In the August Primary Election, a primary tabulation server – a system used to count votes – was replaced and needed a Logic and Accuracy Test (L&A Test) to certify the server worked correctly to conduct elections in Washington.

KCGOP leaders claim they were not notified of the replacement nor of the test. They also said a records request revealed that a security camera was not functioning on the day of the accuracy test.

“The absence of video documentation during a pivotal phase of the electoral process amplifies our apprehensions regarding transparency, accountability, and adherence to the law,” according to a Sept. 12 letter from the KCGOP.

According to Washington state law, official accuracy tests must be certified by the county auditor, the secretary of state representative, and any political party observers for a primary or general election.

State law also notes that programming tests “shall be observed by at least one representative from each major political party, if representatives have been appointed by the respective major political parties and are present at the test,” and are also open to political candidates, press and the public.

King County Elections responded with an apology and additional policies set in place for the upcoming General Election in November.

“The team here at King County Elections is committed to transparency, accountability, and to continuous improvement. We will continue to look for ways to make our elections even more transparent and accessible for all voters and apologize for having fallen short of that standard in this instance,” said Julie Wise, director of King County Elections, in an August response letter to the KCGOP.

Changes include testing both the primary and backup tabulation servers at the official L&A Test before Election Day; adding notifications about the mid-election tests to the observable opportunities calendar; and improving notification communication between the elections, political parties and community partners.

King County Elections confirmed on Sept. 12 that the primary server did slow during the August election and the back-up tabulation server was used. The server slow down was caused by a database overload, according to the elections office.

A spokesperson for King County Elections also confirmed that two security cameras covering the tabulation room were not functioning, but noted various other security measures are in place. The servers are in a limited-access, locked room with fingerprint access. The system itself is not connected to the internet and is not capable of wireless communication, the spokesperson said. The ballot processing floor also has an intrusion detection system in place when the building is unoccupied, they added.

It is not clear yet if King County Elections will open an investigation into the incident.