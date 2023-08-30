Pierce County judge rules City of Tacoma's tenant protection measure can't be on ballot

Though the city has a right to propose an alternative ordinance to voters, the ordinance is already law and creates a false choice for voters.

TACOMA, Wash. — A measure proposed by the City of Tacoma won't appear on the November ballot after a judge ruled it would create a false alternative for voters.

Though the city does have the right to present an alternative to what is being pitched by Tacoma for All to strengthen renters' rights, the city had already made what was to appear on the ballot law. That, the judge ruled, would create a false choice.

Tacoma for All filed a lawsuit asked the county to remove the city's measure from the ballot.

Voters will now either approve or reject the proposal by Tacoma for All, without having an alternative choice.

Ty Moore with Tacoma for All said other cities have adopted the renter protections the group has proposed. Now that the lawsuit has been resolved, Tacoma for All will begin its work to convince voters to support the initiative.

"We want relocation assistance for rent hikes over 10%. We want eviction protections for families during the school year, and against winter evictions; capping late fees, and ensuring that landlords have to give six months' notice for all rent hikes and other measures," Moore said.

According to Tacoma for All, the policies in their initiative are modeled on existing laws in cities across the state. The focus on renters’ rights comes as rent prices continue to outpace renter incomes.

