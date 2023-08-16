'People want cooling:' King County's program to get heat pumps in homes that need it the most

The demand for heat pumps has skyrocketed in the last two years, according to Anthoney Maschmedt with Dwell Development.

SEATTLE — This week's soaring temperatures mean nearly half of the people in Seattle are in a hot home, but that number could soon change.

“The summers are getting a lot warmer and consistently warmer," said Anthoney Maschmedt, principal at Dwell Development. "People want cooling."

Maschmedt, an energy-efficient home builder has been putting heat pumps in homes for 15 years.

“For people who are wanting the balance of heating and cooling - heat pump technology is the logical answer to solve that problem,” Maschmedt said.

Despite the name, heat pump technology also works to cool homes and Maschmedt said the demand has skyrocketed in the last two years for newly built homes.

“Ten years ago no one asked for air conditioning in the city of Seattle but now people moving here expect it,” Maschmedt said.

Maschmedt was briefly on the state’s building code council that voted to require all newly built commercial and residential properties to have a heat pump. The new rules were set to go into effect in July but were pushed back until Oct. 29. The council directed staff to look at proposals to modify the commercial and residential codes following legal uncertainty in California courts.

Experts said heat pumps are energy efficient and environmentally friendly, but the cost of one will set you back. Installation can cost at least $9,500.

That’s where King County’s Energize Heat Pump Pilot Program comes in.

“The program is offering 100% cost coverage for low-income households that qualify for the program and then 80% cost coverage for moderate-income households,” said Nicole Sanders, project manager for Energize Heat Pilot Program.

The program is set to install between 120 to 150 heat pumps in the White Center and Skyway unincorporated areas. The program is open to renters and homeowners in those neighborhoods that typically have older homes with no insulation.

“For all of us that are experiencing heat, right now, those houses are experiencing it more," Sanders said. "We want to make sure that we can get cooling to those residents as they tend to be at higher risk during heat waves."

Registration for the program recently launched and the county is inviting people to their monthly workshop from now until November to learn more about the program and to register.

The county said the program is a kick-starter for the area to take advantage of federal rebates for heat pumps that go into effect in 2024.