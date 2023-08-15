Puget Sound Energy calls for customers to use less power as heatwave looms

The company says the request to conserve power is about easing the strain on the system during peak hours.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Pierce County is feeling the heat this week as temperatures settle into the 90’s.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until Wednesday night, and the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department is encouraging people to stay cool during these hot days.

But Puget Sound Energy customers are being advised to use less energy over the next couple of days.

The company sent out an email to about 400,000 of its customers on Monday, asking people to conserve energy between the peak times of 4 p.m. to 6 pm.

Some Puyallup residents already got a taste of going without power during excessive heat.

Brian Suko lives in a neighborhood on 11th Street Southwest in Puyallup and had his power shut off this morning due to some construction work.

He says while it’s been inconvenient to be without power, his elderly neighbors may be struggling to adapt to rising temperatures.

However, he says he’s found his own way to prepare for the heat.