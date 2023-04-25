King County voters to decide on Crisis Care Centers Levy

April 25 is Washington state's special election.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Tuesday is Washington state’s special election.

Washington voters have until 8 p.m. to mail in or drop off their ballot. Find a list of ballot drop boxes here.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

County canvassing boards will certify and transmit election results on May 5.

King County’s Crisis Care Centers Levy

A levy on King County’s April 25 ballot that would create a network of five crisis care centers would mean an increase in property taxes.

The Crisis Care Centers Levy being voted on during the special election would cost King County property owners 14.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, if approved. Based on the median home value in King County, $694,000, the tax would come to $121 per year.

The levy aims to increase the number of residential treatment beds.

According to King County Executive Dow Constantine, the additional funding would pay for a center built in the north, south, east, and west parts of the county. That would include one center exclusively for youth.

There is currently one crisis center in King County, but patients have to be brought either by the police or transferred from a hospital.

The $1.25 billion proposal would be paid out over nine years, between 2024-2032.

The King County Council previously voted unanimously, 9-0, to put the levy up for a public vote.

According to the county, residential beds are dwindling, and the behavioral health department estimates that those in a crisis currently would have to wait, on average, 44 days until they can get help.