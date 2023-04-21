28 mayors sign letter detailing concerns about Washington drug laws to state legislators

Twenty-eight mayors across the state sent a letter to state legislators regarding a House-approved version of a drug use bill.

AUBURN, Wash. — Mayors across the state are coming together to send a message to lawmakers in Olympia.

They say it is about urgent safety concerns surrounding Washington’s drug laws.

Auburn is one of the 28 cities that sent a letter to state legislators about a House-approved version of a bill regarding drug use.

From her second-floor office, Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus says she can see her city's drug dilemma.

"It doesn't happen every day, thankfully, but I've seen people doing drugs and dealing drugs out my window. And I have nothing that I can do to stop them from doing that,” said Backus.

Backus is one of 28 mayors statewide lending their signature to a letter addressed to state legislators about Senate Bill 5536, concerning controlled substances, drug possession and treatment.

"We were told it would never be a felony again and that we should just forget about that. But a gross misdemeanor I can get behind because there were some teeth behind that bill. It would allow someone to accept treatment or jail,” said Backus.

But the letter states that during this legislative session, the Mayors have become "increasingly concerned with the changes made by the House."

“The House version of Senate Bill 5536 preempts local jurisdictions, which is ridiculous,” Backus said.

She says language added to the legislation restricts local governments' ability to regulate the public use of drugs.

Last month in Olympia, more mayors joined the debate.

"Our current system is failing. It is failing those suffering from drug addiction who are not getting the help that they need,” Kent Mayor Dana Ralph.

Included in the conversation, were people who have dealt with drug addiction.

"We have a responsibility in creating community-based responses to drug use and possession that recovery without punishment and isolation be accessible,” said Joe Coniff.

"Jails are not healthcare facilities,” said Michael White who is the State Relations Director in the Office of the King County Executive.

"I have never believed that jail is the only answer. But it is an answer, and we need more tools to be able to help people so we're not burying them,” said Backus.