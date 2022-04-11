Voters express concern about ballot box observers in Sequim

Some people have reported feeling intimidated as they drop off their ballots.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEQUIM, Wash. — Despite a heavy downpour Friday, voters cast their ballots at drop boxes scattered across Clallam County.

Some, however, have been voicing concerns about people hanging around those boxes, specifically in Sequim.

"They've called our office not really sure what was going on," said Clallam County Auditor Shoona Riggs. "I think we got the word out that there are observers that are watching."

Riggs explained the observers haven't broken any laws, but people have been feeling uneasy while doing their civic duty.

"A few of them have concerns that they feel intimidated because they're being watched," she said. "They were worried people were videotaping them or writing down their license plate numbers."

So, what are the rules when it comes to observers at ballot boxes?

Here's what you need to know.

Number one, any observer must remain at least 25 feet away from the ballot box. That means no signs or fliers within 25 feet, either.

No one can block the ballot box or interfere with voters in any way.

Observers are not supposed to talk to you, but they can take photos and video.

"I know it makes voters feel a little intimidated," said Riggs, "but we've gone over that with law enforcement and there is no law against taking pictures or video out in public."

Scenes have surfaced in Arizona of men in camouflage and tactical gear at ballot boxes, some of them armed.

A KING 5 viewer sent an email about "a man in camo with a vest and a German shepherd" outside a ballot box in Everett.

It raises the question, of what exactly qualifies as intimidation.

"That's a really good question," replied Riggs. "Everyone reacts differently. I think coming up to a voter as they're depositing something in that box is intimidation. If somebody is standing out here with campaign signs, you're intimidating maybe who I should be voting for."

Riggs pointed out that people are allowed to drop multiple ballots at the same time.

You are under no obligation to comply with any demand from an observer. If you feel like someone is breaking the rules, contact your county auditor's office.

Anyone who sees what they believe is tampering with a ballot or box should call 911 if they believe it is an actual emergency. Otherwise, report it to your local auditor.