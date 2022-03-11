Common questions answered ahead of 2022 Washington state general election

Was your ballot damaged or lost? Here's what you need to know to replace it.

SEATTLE — KING 5 has been collecting voters' questions ahead of Washington state's 2022 general election on Nov. 8.

After consulting with election officials, we'll be compiling answers to the most frequent questions leading up to election day.

How to replace your ballot

If a ballot was damaged or never arrived, voters have a few options.

The first is the ability to print a new ballot from VoteWa.gov.

According to Kendall Hodson, chief of staff with King County Elections, voters can fill out a newly printed ballot like they would normally and mail it or put it in a drop box.

Voters can also go to their local auditor's office and receive a replacement ballot.

Kyle Haugh, Pierce County's elections manager, says it may be possible to mail a new ballot, but only if there's enough time for it to arrive before election day.

Every ballot has an identification code. Ballots that are replaced become deactivated.

How long does it take for my ballot to be processed?

It takes about a day or two for a ballot to be processed.

According to Hodson, it first gets scanned in as being received. The system it told to then not allow any more ballots from that voter.

A received ballot then goes through the signature verification process.

Finally, the ballot is opened and an elections worker ensures it will be read properly by their machines. The ballot is scanned and the results are stored until election night.

Results are counted on election night.

Do I need a permanent address to receive a ballot?

Though Washington state relies on a mail-in ballot system, voters do not need a traditional mailbox, or a permanent address, to receive ballots.