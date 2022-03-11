How to get a ballot without a permanent address

Eligible voters who are without a home or permanent residence can use intersections or even parks as an address.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the state of Washington relies on a mail-in ballot system, voters do not need a traditional mailbox, or even a permanent address, to receive ballots.

Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, a Democrat, said a “handful” of voters in her county have non-traditional addresses, including homeless voters.

“They have every right, as long as they’re a Washington citizen they can register,” said Hall.

A state law passed in 2005 allows someone to use a general location, like an intersection or a park, as their address.

Upon registration, they must provide elections officials with an address where they receive mail.

Hall said that could be a friend’s home, a homeless shelter, or even the local post office or voter registration office.

She said the lack of a permanent address does not lead to cases of voter fraud.

”Because we require ID, or the last four Social Security numbers, and we have a system that’s very good at checking for duplicates," said Hall. "And, it’s a felony. So for one vote, is it worth becoming a felon?”

Rob Wylder has been without a home for 10 years but makes it a point to try and vote in every election.

"The right to vote is important, it should be everyone's right," he said.

Wylder gets his ballots mailed to a former boss's address. As Wylder struggles to look for work, and hopefully an apartment, he says he's glad he still has a voice.

Chris Swagert, who lives in an Olympia tiny home village with his dog, didn't know he and his neighbors were eligible to vote.