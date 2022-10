Western Washington wildfires continue to rage as air quality suffers

A number of wildfires are ongoing across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

A recent spell of dry and hot weather in western Washington has allowed several wildfires to pop up, impacting thousands of acres of land and initiating closures of certain roadways.

Jim Creek Fire

A brush fire that began Sunday in the Jim Creek Naval Recreation Area in Arlington has expanded and forced personnel and guests to be evacuated from the area.

Firefighters continue to fight the fire as of Monday afternoon, and it is active on neighboring Wheeler Mountain and Blue Mountain. No information on containment or additional evacuations is available, but the Washington Department of Natural Resources is involved along with a number of local agencies.

Bolt Creek Fire

This human-caused fire began on Sep. 10 and has now burned 14,208 acres per InciWeb. The fire is 41% contained as of Monday afternoon.

US 2, which has been opened and closed in portions multiple times since the fire began, remains open but "may be subject to intermittent delays" if more debris falls onto the road.

The Baring and Index areas are under Level 1 Evacuation Guidance (Be Ready), although that level will be reviewed by fire managers as progress continues to be made on containment.

Nakia Creek Fire

Burning in southwestern Washington near Camas, this fire has burned 1,565 acres and is 5% contained as of Monday afternoon. The fire began Sunday, Oct. 9, and is believed to be human-caused.

The Larch Corrections Center, located about 5 miles from the fire, evacuated inmates Monday as Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices went out to a number of homes. Below is the latest map of which areas are under which level of evacuation notice.

Evacuation zones for #NakiaCreekFire are shrinking! While interactive map is showing the new zones, we are working to update them everywhere else.. please be patient.. https://t.co/1rSa18XHDL#Clarkwa #Vanwa pic.twitter.com/Av6ancBK7d — CRESA Talk (@CRESATalk) October 17, 2022

Suiattle River Fire

This fire began on Aug. 30 and is believed to have been caused by lightning. The size of the fire is estimated at about 30 acres, and a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notice was issued Monday for the Lower Suiattle River Valley.

The US Forest Service has initiated a level 3 evacuation for the Lower Suiattle River Valley. Please avoid areas indicated on the map below and follow all posted road signs. pic.twitter.com/A6bxCX4Egq — Skagit County (@SkagitGov) October 17, 2022

Goat Rocks Fire

This fire southeast of Mt. Rainier is 5,765 acres and is 2% contained as of Monday afternoon. All areas north of Butter Creek are at Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notices, which include Upper and Lower Timberline, Goat Rocks, River Dance, and parts of High Valley.

Murphy Lake Fire

Burning about 2.5 miles southeast of Scenic in King County, this fire began from a lightning strike on Aug. 18 and has grown to 279 acres.

White River (& Irving Peak)

Another fire believed to be caused by August lightning, the White River and Irving Peak are actively burning on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The fire is 14,412 acres and is 10% contained as of Monday afternoon.

Siouxon Fire

Believed to be caused by an abandoned campfire, the Siouxon Fire began on Sept. 22 in Skamania County. It has grown to 1,792 acres but is burning in steep, remote terrain and is not expected to escape the fire area.

Kalama Fire

The cause of this fire is still under investigation and began on Aug. 31 in Cowlitz County. It is 37% contained and stands at 493 acres. Firefighters believe it can be contained by the end of the month.