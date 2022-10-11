Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation zone increases for Nakia Creek Fire burning near Larch Mountain in SW Washington

Due to current fire behavior, the Clark Regional Emergency Services has increased in size all levels of evacuation zones.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire has broken containment lines and evacuation zones have increased in size, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

High winds over the weekend caused fire activity to increase and new evacuation notices are in place:

Anyone within 3.5 miles of the fire is now in a Level 3 (Go Now) order and should evacuate to the south toward Washougal River Road into Washougal.

Anyone within 4.5 miles of the fire are now in a Level 2 (Be Set) order.

Anyone within 5.5 miles of the fire are now in a Level 1 (Be Ready) order.

Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) told KGW that 2,903 homes are under Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders. Approximately 100 personnel are on scene fighting the fire.

The Nakia Creek Fire started on Sunday, Oct. 9. The fire is currently estimated at approximately 2,000 acres, according to the Associated Press

About 1,000 homes are being threatened, the emergency services agency said in a statement.

The Washougal School District canceled all classes on Monday to help those forced to evacuate do so safely. Two schools in the Washougal School District – Cape Horn-Skye Elementary and Canyon Creek Middle School – are in mandatory evacuation zones. Mt. Pleasant School also canceled classes Monday to support families who need to evacuate.

The Larch Corrections Center has also been impacted by the fire. The facility is preparing to have inmates either shelter in place or evacuate, according to a statement from the state department of corrections.

The fire is believed to have been "human-caused," but Washington state officials are still trying to determine exactly how the flames sparked.

Red Cross Cascades has opened a shelter location in Washougal at the request of CRESA. The evacuation shelter is at the Camas Church of the Nazarene, located at 2204 Northeast Birch Street in Camas.

Updated evacuation zones for the #NakiaCreekFire



Very dynamic situation and if you are anywhere near this fire take precauations to get out.. https://t.co/1fAeXKC9b4 #Clarkwa #Vanwa pic.twitter.com/dK6GKUQlaG — CRESA Talk (@CRESATalk) October 16, 2022

Here's what the evacuation levels mean

Level 1 (Be Ready): Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 (Be Set): This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 (Go Now): Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.