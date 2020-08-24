Dozens of Washington firefighters to battle California wildfires

Three massive wildfires in northern California have scorched more than 350,000 acres. Washington firefighters were deployed to battle the complex.

SEATTLE — Dozens of Washington firefighters were deployed this weekend to fight massive wildfires in California.

Sixty-one firefighters and 15 vehicles, which are normally deployed on urban fires, were sent over the weekend, according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Some of the agencies involved include Shoreline, Bainbridge Island, Kirkland, Duvall and Poulsbo fire departments along with Eastside, Camano Island, North Kitsap, Central Kitsap and North Kitsap fire and rescues and Valley Regional Fire.

None of the resources Washington sends were mobilized for wildfires within the state, and all wildland fire apparatus will be kept within Washington, according to Washington Emergency Management.

4 of our courageous Kirkland Firefighters(FF Nathan Schaeffer, FF Shawn McDougall, Lt. Ryan Riedl & FF Corey Hall) are headed to California to help our neighbors battle massive wildland fires. Please join us in thanking them for their service & please keep them in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/Skz1HvE1L6 — Kirkland, Washington (@kirklandgov) August 21, 2020

Most of the teams will provide resources for the LNU Lightning Complex, which had burned more than 350,000 acres in northern California and was 22% contained as of Monday morning, according to an incident report from the Sonoma County Sheriff.

The Associated Press reports seven people have died since the fires broke out.

North Kitsap Fire and Rescue said its strike team is focused on protecting property within the Walbridge Fire zone in Sonoma County, which is about 54,000 acres and 5% contained.

Although the three wildfires that make up the complex are still burning in the San Francisco Bay area, the weather is giving firefighters a break. The National Weather Service has lifted a warning for dry lightning and gusty winds that could have fanned fires. Fire commanders are reporting more humid conditions and less wind Monday.

Officials say six homeowners trying to check on their properties were surprised by fire and had to be rescued in a county south of San Francisco.