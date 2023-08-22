North Cascades Highway to reopen after week-long closure

Cars will be able to travel between Newhalem and the Silver Star campground, although WSDOT cautioned the road could close again if fire conditions worsen.

NEWHALEM, Wash. — State Route 20 is expected to reopen Wednesday after a week-long closure due to wildfires burning in the North Cascades.

The North Cascades Highway has been closed between Newhalem (milepost 120) and the Silver Star campground (milepost 171) since Aug. 16 as crews fought the Sourdough and Blue Lake fires.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews worked Tuesday to clear debris in order to reopen the roadway by 8 a.m. for through traffic.

WSDOT urged people not to line up ahead of the reopening. It also warned drivers that the road could close again if fire activity flares up.

Many recreation options in the North Cascades will remain closed while crews continue to battle the fires. Closures include Diablo and Ross lakes, Gorge Lake and Colonial Creek North and campgrounds, trails west of Ross Lake and dozens of backcountry camps. See all fire closures within North Cascades National Park here.

As of Tuesday, the Sourdough Fire had grown to 5,997 acres and was 12% contained, according to InciWeb. It is burning in Diablo in the Ross Lake National Recreation area.

The Blue Lake Fire was 290 acres and 5% contained, according to InciWeb. It is burning southwest of Washington Pass.