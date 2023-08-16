Sourdough Fire reaches nearly 3,000 acres, State Route 20 closed again

State Route 20 is closed between milepost 120 in Newhalem and Silver Star Gate at milepost 171. There is no estimated time for reopening.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 20, also known as North Cascades Highway, closed Wednesday due to two active wildfires burning nearby.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 20 is closed between milepost 120 in Newhalem and Silver Star Gate at milepost 171. That stretch is roughly 51 miles long. No recreation or drone flying in the area is allowed.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

One fire is burning on the west side of the highway and one is burning on the east side of the highway.

The Sourdough Fire is burning in Diablo in the Ross Lake National Recreation area. It has burned 2,953 acres and is 11% contained, according to Inciweb. The fire started in late July after a lightning strike.

The Blue Lake Fire is burning near Washington Pass. Some trails and campsites are closed due to the fire; including Stiletto Spur, Stiletto Peak, Twisp Pass and Bridge Creek (PCT) from Bridge Creek Trailhead south to the junction with the McAlester Lake Trail. Dagger Lake Camp is also closed.

WSDOT geotechs were on site Wednesday to conduct assessments of the road and surrounding hillsides.

The fire danger will be elevated this week due to the ongoing drought conditions, high temperatures, low relative humidity, and light offshore winds. A heat advisory will replace the warning at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

