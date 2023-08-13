'Noticeable smoke' in Seattle area due to Sourdough fire

Smoke could impact air quality at times into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

SEATTLE — Many people have reported a wildfire smoke haze across the Puget Sound area on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The smoke is from the Sourdough Fire, according to the NWS, blown into the area due to north winds. While some improvement is expected into the afternoon with increasing winds, the NWS said air quality could be impacted at times into Monday.

Air quality in Seattle was listed as "good" at around 3:15 p.m., an improvement from earlier in the day when quality shifted into the "moderate" range between noon and 2 p.m.

The NWS warned that high temperatures over the next couple of days could cause significant growth of existing or new fires, potentially impacting air quality.

The Sourdough fire is estimated to be at 1,938 acres and is 5% contained, according to Inciweb. The fire is burning near Diablo in the Ross Lake National Recreation area.

State Route 20 North Cascades Highway closed again on Thursday due to fire activity after reopening Wednesday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the highway is closed between Newhalem milepost 120 and milepost 146 while crews continue to battle the flames. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The most pronounced heatwave of the season began Sunday and is expected to last through Thursday.