Evacuations ordered in Lakewood as brush fire spreads at Fort Steilacoom Park

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Crews are responding to a three-alarm brush fire in the area of Fort Steilacoom Park near Waughop Lake.
The fire is threatening surrounding neighborhoods, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Residents in a five-mile area are being told to evacuate by West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
About 40 homes are threatened.
People in the following areas are being told to evacuate immediately:
- 98th Street east of Farwest Drive
- Between 98th Street and 99th Street
- East of Farwest Drive between Farwest Drive and Fort Steilacoom Park
- Between Farwest and Fort Steilacoom Park
- North of 101st Street (also known as Lake Louise Drive)
- 100th Avenue
There are no known injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Department of Natural Resources has been called in to help.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
