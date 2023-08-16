x
Evacuations ordered in Lakewood as brush fire spreads at Fort Steilacoom Park

Residents in the area are being told to evacuate as crews work to get the fire under control.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Crews are responding to a three-alarm brush fire in the area of Fort Steilacoom Park near Waughop Lake.

The fire is threatening surrounding neighborhoods, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Residents in a five-mile area are being told to evacuate by West Pierce Fire & Rescue. 

About 40 homes are threatened.

People in the following areas are being told to evacuate immediately: 

  • 98th Street east of Farwest Drive
  • Between 98th Street and 99th Street
  • East of Farwest Drive between Farwest Drive and Fort Steilacoom Park
  • Between Farwest and Fort Steilacoom Park
  • North of 101st Street (also known as Lake Louise Drive)
  • 100th Avenue
Credit: KING 5

There are no known injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Department of Natural Resources has been called in to help.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

