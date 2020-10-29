West Seattle Water Taxi canceled Thursday after gangway damage

The Vashon route of the King County Water Taxi will continue to operate normal service, according to the county

The West Seattle Water Taxi was canceled for Thursday morning after an inspection at the Seacrest dock identified concerns that one of the pins connecting the gangway to the shore is damaged, according to King County.

Out of an abundance of caution, until a repair can be completed, service on the West Seattle route has been canceled Thursday morning until an assessment of the damage can be completed. The Vashon route of the King County Water Taxi will continue to operate normal service.

Water Taxi shuttle routes 773 and 775 will continue to operate as usual in West Seattle.

King County has provided a list of alternate transit routes on its website.