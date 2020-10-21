To repair or replace: Viable options for West Seattle Bridge could cost $1 billion

The report identified two options as the “best overall performers:” repairing the bridge or replacing the superstructure.

SEATTLE — The best performing fixes for the West Seattle Bridge could cost $1 billion, according to a cost-benefit analysis released by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

If the city opted to repair the bridge, traffic would be restored by 2022, but it would be a temporary fix. The bridge would only last another 15 to 40 years.

If the city opted for the replacing option, they would replace some of the structure, but not the entire bridge. With these changes made, traffic would be open by 2026, but it would last 75 years.

The analysis does not make specific recommendations in going about repairing or replacing the bridge.

There were several other options explored, like having a tunnel go across the waterway or getting rid of it completely.

In the cost-benefit analysis, all the other options were compared "apples-to-apples."

Alternative 1, the shoring concept, and Alternative 6, the immersed tube tunnel concept, performed poorly overall.

Alternatives 2, 4, and 5 performed similarly, but Alternative 4 (superstructure replacement) was the overall best performer.

The results from the performance phase of the CBA indicate that, while rehabilitation and bridge replacement are both viable options, bridge replacement alternatives offer slightly better performance (with the exception of a tunnel replacement).

Any alternative that reduces the time it would take to restore traffic (faster than 2024-2026) will have a higher score for the environmental, equity, business and workforce impacts, and mobility impact attributes.

The West Seattle high-rise bridge has been shut down for over six and a half months after the city found cracks in the structure.

On Wednesday, a community task force will review the analysis. You can watch the review and meeting live here.