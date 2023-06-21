West Seattle veterans center turned homeless shelter gifted new roof

Several companies teamed up to install a new roof at American Legion Post 160 for free.

SEATTLE — A West Seattle veterans center turned warming center is getting a major upgrade: a new roof free of charge.

It's all thanks to several western Washington companies teaming up to make it happen.

"Looks like progress,” said Keith Hughes, the commander of the American Legion Post 160, located off Alaska Street in West Seattle. “Getting the old stuff off which is important, can't put the new stuff on until you get the old stuff off."



Hughes is the man who puts a roof over peoples' heads. But on Wednesday, Hughes is the one needing help to put a proper roof over his home away from home.

"For six months of the year I'm here 18 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Hughes. "The rest of the time I'm here about six hours a day seven days a week."



Hughes has been the commander of the American Legion Post 160 located in West Seattle for the last 11 years. In October 2019 he saw a need for this space to not only support veterans but also those who are experiencing homelessness. Making the space into a warming center in the wintertime and a cooling center in the summer, serving hundreds of people year-round.



“These are people, they’re homeless people and taking care of people is always worth it,” said Hughes. “We do what we have to do to make our community a better place and we can’t do that by ignoring a chunk of society.”

That's the same mentality from several local businesses committed to reroofing American Legion's roof for free, for the first time in 40 years. Hughes estimates it would have cost $100,000.

"There's not really these kinds of resources in West Seattle for the homeless community, so this is a very unique center and the mission he has to make it into something even grander, we're just honored to be a part of it," said Sean Sternberg, the owner of Adaptive Roofing. Sternberg’s roofing company teamed up with Malarkey Roofing Products, Stoneway Roofing Supply, Do it Right Roofing and DTG Recycle to renovate the rooftop, which is expected to be complete by June 27.

Hughes said he’s grateful for the support from the community and the local businesses who are helping.

"It's really a game changer because, without the new roof, I don't know if we could run the operation,” Hughes said.