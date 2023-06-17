Seattle-based Dignity for Divas celebrates 11 years of helping unhoused women

The nonprofit will host a community event for its "Divas" and their children. The public is invited to contribute ice cream social ideas.

SEATTLE — The Seattle-area nonprofit, Dignity for Divas (DfD), is celebrating 11 years of service.

The organization provides women with opportunities for rebuilding, personal growth, and self-sufficiency as they transition out of homelessness.

This month, DfD celebrates 11 years since it was founded by Nikki Gane-Butler, who was inspired by her transition out of homelessness.

Gane-Butler said watching each woman grow and reach new goals is "amazing."

A recent success story, according to Gane-Butler, included a woman who transitioned out of homelessness and started her own business.

Part of the celebrations includes a community ice cream social for Divas and their children.