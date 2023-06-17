Seattle-based Dignity for Divas celebrates 11 years of helping unhoused women

SEATTLE — The Seattle-area nonprofit, Dignity for Divas (DfD), is celebrating 11 years of service.
The organization provides women with opportunities for rebuilding, personal growth, and self-sufficiency as they transition out of homelessness.
This month, DfD celebrates 11 years since it was founded by Nikki Gane-Butler, who was inspired by her transition out of homelessness.
Gane-Butler said watching each woman grow and reach new goals is "amazing."
A recent success story, according to Gane-Butler, included a woman who transitioned out of homelessness and started her own business.
Part of the celebrations includes a community ice cream social for Divas and their children.
Gane-Butler said the organization would love to hear from the public to get ideas for "ice cream mash-ups" and toppings by emailing events@dignityfordivas.org.