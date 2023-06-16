BIPOC-run Delridge Farmers Market returns

The market also offers culturally relevant foods and food assistance to immigrant refugee communities. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through October.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Delridge Farmers Market is back for its third year and the nonprofit behind the vibrant, community-centered market says the need has never been greater.

“We are Seattle’s only BIPOC priority farmers market,” says Farmers Market Manager Daniel Horst.

He also points out that it’s a no-fee farmers market and organizers don’t take any proceeds from vendors. The Delridge Farmers Market is run by African Community Housing & Development (ACHD), a local black women-led nonprofit organization that focuses on promoting prosperity for Africa Diaspora immigrant and refugee communities.

“We offer culturally relevant foods and food assistance to immigrant refugee communities in southwest Seattle," Horst said.

The Delridge Farmers Market features a wide variety of food vendors and artisans from countries around the world. The nonprofit's leadership reflects the communities they serve.

“We have a diverse makeup of our staff and serve around 9,000 households across 55 zip codes,” says Associate Director Bilan Aden.

The organization primarily serves King County but also works in Snohomish and Pierce Counties.

The market is now back in full swing and runs every Saturday through October. The market has become a critical resource for the neighborhood, where supermarkets are few and far between. In 2022, over 12,000 pounds of produce were distributed as free grab-and-go produce bags.

“Delridge is one of the most diverse communities in Seattle, it’s also unfortunately one of the most food insecure,” says Horst.

Supporting the vendors and artisans is also an important way to empower BIPOC business owners.

The Delridge Farmers Market also prides itself on accepting and promoting food access methods like SNAP/EBT and even offers $5 dollars in ACHD kid bucks for every kid that comes to the market to spend on food.

“We hope people will join us for an inclusive day of community building and great food no matter what your socioeconomic status is,” says Aden.