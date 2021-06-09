Vehicle catches fire after crashing on I-5 in Fife

The driver of the vehicle walked away from the scene, according to WSP.

FIFE, Wash. — A vehicle caught fire after crashing into a ditch on southbound Interstate 5 in Fife Monday morning near 70th Avenue E.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m., according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Robert Reyer.

Reyer initially reported that a deceased person was found in the backseat of the vehicle. It was later discovered that it was melted plastic liner from the roof of the car and not a body.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports one right lane of southbound I-5 near milepost 138 is currently blocked.

After crashing, the vehicle apparently caught fire, with the flames spreading to nearby brush.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out.

🚨Car on fire on southbound I-5, just south of 70th Ave E in @fife_washington. One person was seen walking away from vehicle. Another person was found deceased in its backseat. Right two lanes are blocked. #TrafficAlert



I am enroute the scene - ETA 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/zU22VYAl0t — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) September 6, 2021

The driver of the vehicle walked away from the scene. The driver is described as a thin, Black male in his 30s with short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and dark jeans, according to the WSP.

Reyer said that investigators believe impairment may have been involved.

No businesses in the area appear to be affected by the incident.